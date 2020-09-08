Police offer advice as rise in number of cyclists alerts thieves

Cyclists are being urged to best protect their bicycles after a surge of users during lockdown has also led to an increase in thefts.

Police have said the demand for bicycles has “never been greater and as such bicycles are being targeted regularly by thieves”.

Advice is being offered by officers which includes keeping a detailed description of bicycles alongside taking images and investing in a sturdy lock.

Police Constable Mike Urquhart, crime reduction officer, said: “Whether you have just purchased your first bike or are a seasoned cyclist it is worth investing in a good quality cycle-specific lock to secure your bike.

“Thieves will routinely carry bolt croppers or even battery-powered angle grinders and lightweight, poor quality locks offer little resistance.

“As a rough guide consider spending around 10% of the value of your bike on a lock.

“Always buy the best quality lock you can afford and look out for those that have been endorsed as ‘sold secure’ or ‘secured by design’.

“It’s not enough to simply lock your bicycle whenever it is left unattended for a longer period. Modern bikes are light and can be carried away quickly.

“Whether a bicycle stand, lamp post or metal fence: a bike must be locked to something and whatever you choose, it must be at least as secure as the lock itself.

“Ideally, use two different types of lock – a thief will need more tools to steal it.

“Photograph your bike and record all of your bike’s details and distinguishing features and keep in a safe place.

“The serial number can be found on the bottom bracket.

“Consider using a bike registration scheme to mark your bicycle.

“Not only is this a deterrent to thieves but should you be unlucky enough to have your bicycle stolen, it increases the chances of getting your bicycle back.”

Local cycling clubs have also offered practical advice.

Peter Henderson, secretary of Stonehaven Cycling Club, said: “The best place for your bike at night is a locked room, e.g. a cellar or garage, and it should always be secured with a bicycle lock; ideally combined with a ground anchor.

“If bicycles cannot be locked to something, for example in the hall or garage, simply lock several bikes together.”