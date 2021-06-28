A police investigation has been launched after a man fell from a historic monument in Turriff – despite initial reports clumps of masonry had instead fallen on him.

Pieces of red stone fell from the Market Cross in the heart of the Aberdeenshire town shortly after 11pm on Saturday.

One local reported he believed a young man had been hit on the head by objects falling from the monument.

However, now police have confirmed they are investigating the possibility the man instead fell from the landmark.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Saturday evening and the man was airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “At about 11.10pm on Saturday, June 26, police received a report a man had fallen from a memorial in Castle Street in Turriff.

“The man was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and inquiries are ongoing.”

History of Turriff’s Market Cross

The Market Cross in Turriff dates from 1865 and replaced an earlier version of the monument, which stood east of the present monument in the High Street.

It consisted of an upright pillar raised on a pedestal of circular steps.

The present monument was refurbished in 1987 and was relocated to its current position in 1992 to make way for a new relief road.

A time capsule was buried beneath the landmark at the time it was moved.