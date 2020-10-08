Police, NHS, university and council launch joint investigation as Covid-19 cases at Aberdeen university hit 142

A total of 142 cases of Covid-19 have now been identified within the university’s student population.

A team consisting of various partners from NHS Grampian, Aberdeen University, Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland, confirmed a rise of 20 new cases over the course of six days.

A spokesman for the incident management team said: “A multi-agency investigation is ongoing into 142 cases of Covid-19 identified within the University of Aberdeen student population.

“This figure includes those living in various locations, including university halls of residents, private flats and private halls elsewhere.

“The cases are currently not being treated as a single cluster. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

“There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission.”

Earlier today it was confirmed that a total of 1,027 people across Scotland have received positive results in the past 24 hours and that the number of positive cases since the outbreak began has risen to 35,787.

Figures released by the Scottish Government shows there have been 40 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 2,525.

828,596 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,027 to 35,787 Sadly 5 more patients who tested positive have died (2,538 in total) Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/97vtY4d2Sj — Scottish Government (@scotgov) October 8, 2020

Five new coronavirus-linked deaths have been registered across the nation during the past 24 hours meaning a total of 2,538 have died due to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

In Scotland, 828,596 people have been tested.