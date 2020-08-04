Police need Aberdeen residents to ‘play their part’ in social distancing

Police have urged the public to “play their part” and take responsibility for their own actions during the coronavirus pandemic.

SNP MP for Aberdeen South Stephen Flynn contacted Police Scotland to ask what action was taken at the weekend in relation people flouting social distancing rules outside venues.

He said: “The overwhelming majority of people are adhering to the rules and like so many others I have happily, and safely, spent time in a number of venues in the city since restrictions were eased.

“However, the images that have emerged over the weekend show that some are openly flouting the rules and such reckless behaviour poses a huge risk to the health of those involved and so many others too.

“I’ve written, in the strongest possible terms, to both the council and police to ask them to get on top of this and to seek clarity as to why it appears that little enforcement action was taken immediately over the weekend.

“I want pubs to be open, I want restaurants to be open, but this can only happen if we all work together and act sensibly to keep the virus contained.”

Chief Inspector David Howieson said: “The Chief Constable has made it clear from the beginning that we are asking people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing, and to remember that the purpose of Scottish Government measures is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.

“This weekend, officers involved in our weekend policing plan within the city centre attended numerous licensed premises, engaging with patrons and licensees, explaining the legislation and guidance, and encouraging compliance.

“Alongside our partners including Aberdeen City Council and the licensed trade, our efforts will continue however we need the public to play their part, take responsibility and use their judgement. Enforcement will be used as a last resort however we are hopeful such measures are not necessary.”