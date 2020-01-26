Police name pedestrian who died after being hit by van in north-east

Police have named the pedestrian who died after being struck by a van on a north-east road.

Officers have now confirmed the man who died following the incident on the A941 near Elgin was Jonathan Cameron, 25, of Lossiemouth.

The collision happened around 6.20am approximately half a mile north of Elgin towards Lossiemouth yesterday.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.

“Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision or saw pedestrians on the road around this time, or if anyone has dashcam footage of the incident who have not yet contacted the Police to do so on 101, quoting reference number 0843 of 25 January.”