Police name officer who died on duty in Angus

The police officer who died on duty has been named as Roy Buggins.

The 51-year-old police constable died while at an incident near Montrose yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson from Tayside Division said: “PC Roy Buggins had 29 years’ service as an officer, and was a highly valued and well-respected member of the Montrose and Brechin Community Policing Team in Angus.

“Our thoughts are with his friends and family, who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Andrew Todd, Tayside divisional commander, said: “The sympathies of everyone at Police Scotland are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Police said there were no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

