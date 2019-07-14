Police name north-east woman who died following crash

Police have today named a woman who died in a crash on a north-east road.

Yvonne Lumsden, 35, from New Deer, died following the crash which happened on the A948 near Golf Road, Ellon, at about 4pm on Friday.

The crash involved a white Volkswagen Polo, which Yvonne was driving, and a white Mitsubishi L200 that was towing a twin axle trailer.

A 33-year-old man and two children, aged 6 and 4, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Road Policing Sergeant Andy Meikleham, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Yvonne Lumsden at this difficult time.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses but would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, assisted with moving the trailer at the scene or saw either vehicle beforehand, and has not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2945 of 12th July 2019.”