Police name north-east man who died in crash

Police have said a man who died in a car crash last Friday was from the north-east.

The crash happened at 1.25pm on A94 near Eassie – west of Forfar – and police say the man who died was William Barclay, 68, of Brechin.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.

“Inquiries into the incident are continuing, and we would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information to assist our investigation.”