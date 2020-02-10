Police name north-east man killed in Aviemore crash

Police have named two men killed in a crash in Aviemore.

Terence Noble, 36, from Macduff, died alongside Christopher Giles, 39, from the Blackpool area, when their vehicle left the road and collided with a tree.

The incident happened at around 11.45pm on Friday at Inverdruie near Aviemore and involved a black Ford S-Max driven by Christopher.

Nobody else was within the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

The road was closed for around eight hours to allow for an investigation at the scene.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay, of Highland and Islands Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of both men at this time.

“We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

“The car was travelling west in the direction of Aviemore before the collision and we would ask anyone who may have seen it on the road or who has information which has not yet been passed on to come forward.

“This includes anyone who may have dashcam footage or private CCTV from a business or property in the area.

“Anyone who can help can contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 4537 of Friday, 7 February.”