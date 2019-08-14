Police name motorcyclist killed in north-east crash

Police today named the motorcyclist who died following a crash on a north-east road.

Russell Maycock, 53, died at the scene of the crash at the junction of the A97 and A944 near Mossat at 12.25pm yesterday.

Mr Maycock, from the Dunning area of Perthshire, was riding a black Kawasaki motorcycle between Mossat and Kildrummy when he was involved in a collision with a black Mazda car.

The road was closed while crash investigators worked at the scene.

Sergeant Peter Henderson from the Road Policing Unit said: “Our inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and who hasn’t spoken to police to do so.

“We have officers supporting Russell’s family at this time and our thoughts are very much with them.”