Police name man who died after being struck by car on A96

Police have named the 48-year-old man who died after being struck by a car on the A96.

Nicky Whyte died following the incident, which involved a Mini Cooper, between Keith and Huntly yesterday morning at around 2.30am.

Police could not confirm where Nicky was from but it is understood he is local to the area.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of Nicky.

“The investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing. I ask that anyone who saw a man walking or who saw a black Mini Cooper driving on the A96 around the time of the collision to please contact police.”

Anyone with information can contact officers on 101, quoting incident 0271 of 17 August.