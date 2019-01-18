Police name man killed in five-car crash on A96

Police have this afternoon named the man who died following a five-car crash on a north-east road.

Robert Bowmer, from the Alves area, died at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the crash on the A96 between Elgin and Forres which happened at around 5pm.

Three other men were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment following the collision. All have now been discharged.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Department said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time remain with those involved.

“Our investigations continue and in order to help piece together exactly what happened, I would urge anyone who may have seen the red Ford C-Max, prior to the collision, or who saw the incident itself and who hasn’t yet come forward, to contact Police on 101.”