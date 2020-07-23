Police name man killed in A90 crash

Police today named a man who died in a north-east crash.

Daniel Sean McGeown, 34, from County Antrim, Northern Ireland, was driving a silver Ford Focus when it crashed on the A90 near the B974 Fettercairn junction at around 6.10am on Monday.

The road was shut for around seven hours, with the section reopening shortly after 1pm.

Police launched an appeal following the incident.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are at an early stage and I wish to thank those motorists who stopped and helped at the scene of this tragic incident.

“I appeal to any further witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or who may have dashcam footage of the crash, to contact us on 101 quoting incident 0548 of 20 July.”