Police have today named a pensioner who died after a crash on the A96.

Ian Meiklejohn, from the Forres area died following the collision involving a Stagecoach bus on December 27.

The 80-year-old was the driver of a blue Dacia Duster involved in the collision near the junction with Moriston Road.

The male driver of the bus was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital with minor injuries. No passengers on the bus were hurt.