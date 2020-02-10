Police name grandad killed in north-east crash

Police have named a man killed in a north-east crash.

Daniel Gilfillan died after the vehicle he was travelling in was involved in a two-vehicle collision on the B9077 Kirkton of Durris to Aberdeen road on Saturday night.

Daniel’s family described the 67-year-old, from Portlethen, as a “beloved husband, father and grandad”.

The collision between a blue Seat Leon and a grey Renault Captur occurred shortly after 1.45pm approximately 600 metres east of Nether Balfour, Durris, near Banchory.

Sergeant Peter Henderson from the road policing department said: “Our inquiries into the collision are ongoing and I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and who hasn’t spoken to police to do so.

“I am particularly keen to identify a red car which may have passed the location travelling towards Aberdeen around the time of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.”