Family pay tribute to North-east bus crash victim

Loved ones of a school bus driver who died in an horrific road crash have paid tribute to him.

Ian Fordyce, 68, of Dundee, was driving children to school on South Deeside Road near Maryculter Bridge at 7.45am on Friday when his bus collided with a red Audi A5 car, a white DAF lorry and a bus.

In a statement, his family said: “Ian, affectionately known as ‘Fingers’ to most of his friends was very well known and popular with everyone he met.’

“He drove coaches for 40 years and loved every minute of it.

“He will be a sorely missed brother, father, grandfather and friend.”

Sergeant Rob Warnock, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident which has resulted in a 68-year-old man losing his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.’

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the crash or who may have seen any of the vehicles shortly beforehand to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 633 of 15/12/17.”

The drivers of the car and lorry involved were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with non-life threatening injuries.

None of the 13 children on the bus at the time suffered serious injury.

The bus had been travelling to Lathallan School in Johnshaven.

The school’s headteacher Richard Toley paid tribute to Ian.

He said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

“He was a larger than life character who was extremely popular with our pupils. He will be missed by us all.”