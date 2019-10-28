Police name Aberdeen woman, 38, who died following crash

Police have named the 38-year-old victim of a two-vehicle crash in the north-east.

Anna Marcinkowski, from Aberdeen, died following the crash, involving a red Honda Jazz and a red Abarth 500, on the B977 Torphins to Garlogie road, Raemoir, shortly before 9am on Saturday.

As a result both drivers were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The 65-year-old male driver of the read Abarth 500 suffered serious leg and hip injuries.

The road at the scene was closed and a full crash scene investigation was carried out.

Sergeant Craig McNeill, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to get in touch with us on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 0947 26/10.

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either of these cars just prior to the crash, and again anyone who may have been along this road just prior to the crash, who had a dash-cam fitted and operating.”