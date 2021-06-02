Police name 37-year-old biker killed in A93 crash near Braemar

A 37-year-old biker killed in a crash near Braemar has been named by police.

Daniel Kalinski, from Dundee, was thrown from his red BMW motorcycle while was riding south on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road.

The bike was the only vehicle involved in the crash near Newbigging, Braemar, which happened at about 7.50pm on May 27.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and Mr Kalinski was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police have today confirmed he has now died from his injuries.

Inquiries are ongoing

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Kalinski’s family at this difficult time and our inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

“It is important we speak to anyone who was on the road around the time of the incident in order to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“In particular, if any motorists have dash cams, please check your footage as it may assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers via 101, quoting incident number 3481 of 27 May.