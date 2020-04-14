Police looking to trace man in connection with Aberdeen supermarket theft

North-east police are looking to trace a man in his mid 30s in relation to a theft from an Aberdeen supermarket.

Bottles of alcohol were stolen from Lidl on King Street at about 11.15pm on Sunday night, with the store broken into.

Now, officers are looking to trace a man who was seen in the area at the time.

Constable Ross Hay, of the Tillydrone Community Policing Team, said: “It has been reported that around 11:15pm on Sunday 12 April 2020, the store was broken into bottles of alcohol stolen.

“We are keen to trace a man seen in the area who is described as white, aged mid 30’s, slim to medium build, short dark hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a dark hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms and white/black trainers.

“Anyone who saw the man described or may have dash-cam footage from the area, please contact police. If you have been offered goods, which you suspect are stolen, please inform us.”

Anyone with information please call Police on 101 reference number 486 of 13 April. Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.