Police look to return jewellery seized in Aberdeen to rightful owners

Officers in the north-east have released images of earrings and necklaces seized in Aberdeen in a bid to return them to their rightful owners.

The jewellery was recovered in the Rosehill Drive of Mastrick last Wednesday.

One of the images features a set of earrings and a necklace in a box marked Mackintosh sterling silver.

Detective Constable Michael Christiansen, of the CID Proactive Unit: “The items pictured were recovered on Wednesday May 20, on the Rosehill Drive area of Mastrick, Aberdeen.

“We are conducting inquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who has information on the property.

“Call police on 101, quote reference number 1331 of 20 May.”