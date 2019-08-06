Police launch urgent appeal to trace girl, 9, missing in north-east town

Officers are urgently appealing for information to help trace a missing 9-year-old girl.

Demi Hill, of Elgin, was last seen in the Robertson Drive area at around 12.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described having brown hair which falls just below her shoulder, is of a slim build and wears pink & purple glasses. She is wearing black jeans, grey Nike trainers and a bright tie-dye top.

A Police Scotland statement said: “We do not currently have a photograph of Demi but are working to get one.

“If you know where Demi may be please contact Police on 101 as soon as possible quoting ref. no. 2358 of today’s date.”