Police launch speed check operation in Aberdeen

North-east police launched a speed checking operation today following reports of speeding in a region of Aberdeen.

Officers were deployed to Hilton after concerns were raised by local residents of some motorists driving at speed in built-up areas.

They provided education and enforcement to those caught driving too quickly.

Sergeant Ricky Burr, of the Mastrick Community Policing Team, said: “In response to concerns raised by local residents of some motorists driving at speed in built up areas, we deployed today.

“Local officers with assistance from specialist Roads Policing officers, worked in the area providing education and enforcement to those motorists who were driving in excess of the speed limit, or without consideration to other road users.”