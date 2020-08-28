Police launch speed check operation in Aberdeen communities

North-east police were out conducting a speed check operation following reports of speeding in Aberdeen.

Officers were deployed to Cove and Kincorth today after concerns were raised by local residents of some motorists speeding around schools.

Nigg Community Policing Team and North East Roads Policing Team could be spotted in the area conducting the speed checks.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, from the Nigg Community Policing Team, said: “Several motorists have been issued conditional officers today for exceeding the limit in various 30mph zones throughout Cove and Kincorth.

“Please remember that whilst in town, slow down.”