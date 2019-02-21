Police launch shoplifting crackdown in north-east town

Officers in a north-east town have launched a crackdown on retail crime.

The operation, which started yesterday and runs until tomorrow, will see officers visit shops across Peterhead with a focus on the stores regularly targeted by shoplifters.

Police will also provide advice to retail staff in the town.

Sergeant Kevin MacDonald, of the Peterhead Community Policing Team, said: “Thefts by shoplifting is the single largest reported crime of dishonesty reported across the north Aberdeenshire area with over 70% more reported than any other crime of dishonesty in Peterhead.

“The time taken dealing with thefts by shoplifting impacts significantly on the allocation of our staff.

“By carrying out high visibility patrols, discussing issues with the managers and staff of the supermarkets and shops most commonly targeted, and ensuring that these crimes are dealt with and reported quickly, it is our intention to reduce these crimes and free officers to attend to other community issues.

“It is also intended that this operation provides a balanced prevention strategy and supports our partners in the commercial sector.

“Our Crime Reduction Unit offer expert advice to reduce the chances of companies being the focus of criminal behaviour.

“These trained officers are on hand to offer appropriate, realistic and cost effective advice to companies.

“I would always encourage retail organisations to engage with us to enhance their existing security by approaching it from a different angle and by ensuring that their current crime prevention is as effective as possible and can contact us for such advice by calling 101.”