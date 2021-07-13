Show Links
Police launch search to track down missing 28-year-old man in Aberdeen

By Daniel Boal
13/07/2021, 3:38 pm Updated: 13/07/2021, 3:51 pm
Police are looking for missing Nehemiah Kwesi Somevi

Police are appealing for information to help with their search for Nehemiah Kwesi Somevi in Aberdeen.

The 28-year-old who is known by his friends as “Nehe” was last seen in the Ashwood area of the city on July 9 at around 4pm.

Described as being 6ft tall with short black hair and brown eyes, he is understood to have been wearing a black jacket, black jeans and brown canvas shoes when he was last seen.

Officers are hoping that any information will help them to track him down and are asking people to contact them on either 101 or online quoting the reference number PS-20210712-3363.