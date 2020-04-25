Police launch search for missing Aberdeen teenager

Police are carrying out searches for a teenager who is missing from the Northfield area of Aberdeen.

Morgan Wylie, 15, was last seen around 5.30pm yesterday on Cruden Crescent.

He is described as white, around 6ft 2ins in height and of medium build with short red/auburn hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a white and blue jacket, black jogging bottoms and white Nike trainers.

Inspector Chris Kerr from North East Division said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Morgan’s welfare and safety and we are anxious to trace him safe and well.

“He is known to frequent the Northfield area of Aberdeen and we are focusing some search activity in that area.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Morgan, or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 3085 of 24th April 2020.”