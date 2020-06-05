Police launch search for man last seen in Aberdeen river

Police have launched a search for a man who was last seen in an Aberdeen river.

Officers said the man was last seen in the River Don, near Persley, this afternoon.

Police were called at around 4.45pm after he was spotted in the river behind Bannatyne’s Health Centre on Laurel Drive.

Officers along with ambulance, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard all attended and are carrying out searches of the river and the riverbank to trace him.

He is described as white, around 5ft 11ins in height and of slim build with dark-coloured hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers that were rolled up to his knees.

Inspector Chris Kerr, from North East Community Policing, said: “When the man was last seen, he was not in any apparent distress or difficulty in the water, however he was alone and no one has seen him get out of the water safely, so we are extremely concerned for him and just want to ensure that he is safe and well.

“I would urge anyone who has seen him in the water, or anyone matching his description to contact us as soon as possible.

“Officers have carried out inquiries in the area and have checked local CCTV footage, however so far we have been unable to establish his identity.

“If anyone has any information on the identity of this man or may have seen him in the River Don please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 2483 of Friday, 5 June, 2020.”