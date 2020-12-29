Show Links
News / Local

Police launch probe after several windows smashed in Aberdeen street

by Ana Da Silva
29/12/2020, 9:43 am Updated: 29/12/2020, 10:41 am
A number of windows have been targeted by vandals on an Aberdeen road.

Officers were called to Jasmine Terrance just before 8am this morning.

A police spokesman: “Around 7.55am on Tuesday, December 29, we received a report that several windows had been vandalised in the Jasmine Terrace area of Aberdeen.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries.”