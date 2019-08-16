Police launch probe after body found near north-east supermarket

A police investigation is under way after a man died near a north-east supermarket.

Officers were called to the Tesco store at Huntly at around 5.30pm yesterday after a member of the public said they had concerns for the man.

Emergency services arrived but the man died at the scene.

It is understood the discovery was made near a footpath leading from the store to the town.

Officers sealed off the area with tape as investigations proceeded.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the death and an area at the rear of the Tesco building will remained cordoned off meantime.

“We would like to thank the local community.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said they were dealing with “an unidentified body” and inquiries were at an early stage.