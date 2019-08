Police are investigating after a body was found near a north-east supermarket.

The body, which is yet to be identified, was discovered by a member of the public near Tesco in Huntly shortly after 5.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 5.33pm to a report of a body being found.

“At this stage we are dealing with an unidentified body and inquiries are at an early stage.”