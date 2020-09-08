Police launch probe after attempted theft of high-performance cars from north-east garage

Police are investigating the attempted theft of a number of high-performance cars from a north-east garage.

Fraserburgh CID has launched a probe into the incident which happened at 1.30am on Monday, September 7 at Sandford Garage in Boddam.

Officers have requested members of the public who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch.

They are also looking to speak to anyone who might have private CCTV or dashcam footage which may have captured any suspicious persons or vehicles around the time of the incident.

People should get in touch via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting police reference PS-20200907-0564.