Police launch operation to tackle shoplifting in two Aberdeen communities

Police have launched an operation aimed at tackling shoplifting in two city communities.

Officers are looking to prevent thefts from shops in Tillydrone and Seaton over the next nine days.

They will be visiting retailers to help them prevent crime, including giving advice on CCTV and other security measures. Officers will also carry out high-visibility patrols in the areas.

Sergeant Rae Christie of Seaton police station said: “In the run-up to Christmas, retail businesses obviously anticipate higher footfall and trade as people do their Christmas shopping. However, retail crime can also increase.

“This type of crime has a big impact on businesses and their owners, particularly with family-run, independent shops. It is not a victimless crime.”

Anyone with concerns about retail crime should contact police on 101.