Police launch operation to tackle motorbike crime in Aberdeen

An operation to tackle antisocial and criminal use of motorbikes in Aberdeen was today being launched by police.

Operation Armour, formerly known as Operation Trinity, looks to target individuals who cause a nuisance in their communities by riding motorcycles illegally or in a dangerous way.

This is the 11th year the operation has taken place and it will be looking to address concerns raised by communities across the city about the antisocial use of motorbikes and the negative behaviour associated with it.

Inspector Mark Stephen, of the Mastrick community policing team, said: “Operation Armour is a tried and tested operation which has seen success over the years.

“Last year saw 70 vehicles seized, including 66 motorbikes, and 60 people charged with various offences as part of the operation.

“Operation Armour will not only look to tackle the issue of antisocial behaviour but also the wider problem of motorcycle thefts.

“Over the last four years we’ve seen a steady decrease in calls to us reporting incidents, but there is still a small minority who ignore traffic rules and ride dangerously and irresponsibly, causing a menace and more importantly a danger to the public.

“This is not acceptable and we will continue to target those intent on behaving in this way.

“Antisocial motorcycle use can be anything from speeding, riding on footpaths and open land such as playing fields to not wearing the right protective clothing, which carries a risk for not only the public but also the rider themselves.”

A dedicated team of officers will be working alongside colleagues from the roads policing unit, city wardens, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Aberdeen Community Safety Hub and the public to tackle the issue.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service watch manager David Gauld said: “Motorcycle annoyance often results in the attendance of fire appliances as on many occasions stolen vehicles will be abandoned and set on fire.

“If you know where the bikes are being stored, tell us. We are committed to following up every line of inquiry to detect those responsible for driving motorbikes dangerously.”

Inspector Stephen added it is a priority for Police Scotland authorities to trace those responsible for causing a danger in communities and that partnership work with colleagues such as Aberdeen City Council will continue.