Police launch operation to tackle antisocial cyclists in Aberdeen

Officers from the City Centre Problem Solving Team will be keeping an eye out for cyclists who fail to adhere to cycling rules and legislation in various areas of the city.

The operation will involve two double-crewed units carrying out foot patrols in the city centre and surrounding areas, with officers engaging with cyclists to offer advice and education around cycling laws.

It comes as a result of concerns being raised by members of the public with regards to antisocial cycling in several local suburbs including Rosemount, where a cycle lane was installed in July as part of Aberdeen’s coronavirus measures.

Police constable Darren Gibb, from the City Centre Problem Solving Team, said: “There has been a marked increase in the use of cycles since the start of the initial lockdown in March, which is excellent for our fitness and wellbeing, however, they need to be used correctly.

“Following complaints from the general public and officers undertaking foot patrols within the city centre, I noticed an increase in cyclists using pavements and disobeying the rules of the road.

“I decided it would be beneficial to launch the operation in an effort to tackle the issue.

“The main problems observed are people cycling on pavements, cyclists not obeying road signs and cycling whilst using a mobile phone which are all deemed to be unacceptable.

“This presents a danger to pedestrians and it is hoped that educating individuals flouting the legislation will reduce this and reassure members of the public that the matter is being addressed.

“A lot of these careless acts by cyclists can result in a fixed penalty being issued to the cyclist.”

The operation aims to initially educate cyclists on the rules they must obey whilst out cycling, as well as provide safety advice to them.

It is hoped that through early education, this will reduce the number of complaints received and negate the requirement for fixed penalties being issued.

If it is deemed a success, the unit will consider carrying out similar operations in other regional areas.

Darren added: “The main objective is to educate the general public and cyclists on the rules which must be obeyed whilst cycling.

“The city centre and Rosemount are the main areas of Aberdeen which have a large footfall and have also been some of the most affected by recent changes to roads and pavements.

“This has potentially contributed to confusion around areas cyclists can and can’t use among pedestrians and cyclists alike.

“I am not personally aware of there being similar issues in other areas, but if any are identified this is certainly an operation which can be replicated elsewhere.

“The intention to tackle the problem in the city centre will hopefully result in the information being circulated to the wider community and the problem through the city.”

The operation will run from today until Friday.