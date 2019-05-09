Police launch new bike crime crackdown in north-east

A drive to rid Aberdeen’s roads of bike yobs is bearing fruit.

For 11 years, officers in the north-east have been leading an operation encouraging the public to report people who ride motorbikes antisocially – mounting pavements, ripping up playing fields or riding without helmets.

The initiative used to be called Operation Trinity but has now been renamed Operation Armour.

Police seized 70 vehicles last year, including 66 motorbikes, and 60 people were charged with various offences.

According to officers leading this year’s drive, it is already reaping rewards, with more than one alleged offender a day having been reported in the last fortnight.

Inspector Mark Stephen, of the Mastrick Community Policing Team, told the Evening Express: “As much as last year was successful, we want to continue that success because this problem is still out there.

“We’ve been running the operation for the last couple of weeks and already we have had 17 persons that have been reported for offending and we have recovered four stolen motorcycles and seized three.

“That is progressive work already and we want to continue that.

“Antisocial motorcycle use can be anything from speeding, riding on footpaths and open land such as playing fields, to not wearing the right protective clothing, which carries a risk for not only the public but also the rider themselves.”

Police want to help people interested in learning about riding motorbikes to do so legally and safely.

Inspector Stephen said: “We work closely with Aberdeen Motorcycle Project for Educational Development (Amped), which provides people with opportunities to ride in areas where it’s safe and gives people a knowledge and awareness of the safety aspects of bikes.

“We had 28 referrals to Amped last year.

“I would encourage people to come forward to us and Amped because there are so many opportunities for people to ride safely.”