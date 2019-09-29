Police launch murder probe after Aberdeen woman, 54, found dead in her home

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 54-year-old woman in Aberdeen.

Margaret Robertson, known as Meg, died following a violent attack in her own home at Promenade Court.

She was discovered at around 1.20pm on Friday and officers are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Local Area Commander Chief Inspector David Howieson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Margaret Robertson at this tragic time.

“I understand that a violent crime of this nature may cause concern to the local community, however I would like to reassure them that extensive inquiries are being carried out by a large number of local, national and specialist officers.

“We will also have an increased visible police presence in the area for the foreseeable future.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, added: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Margaret’s violent death.

“I am particularly anxious to speak with anyone who has any knowledge of Margaret’s movements between 9.00 am on Tuesday, 24 September 2019 and when she was found within her home address at 1.20pm on Friday.

“Given the nature of the attack the person or people responsible may have blood staining on their clothing.

“If you have any information about who was responsible for attacking Margaret, please get in touch with Police Scotland as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 – quoting incident number 1735 of 27 September 2019, or email to SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk.