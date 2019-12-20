Police launch manhunt after two hurt in attack at Aberdeen flats

Police have launched a manhunt after two men were attacked at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to School Road in Seaton at around 8pm yesterday following reports of a disturbance.

The pair were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with injuries described by police as “non-life-threatening”.

And an inquiry has now been launched to trace those responsible for the attack.

A police spokesman said: “Following a report of a disturbance on School Road last night two men were taken to hospital.

“They both have injuries which are non-life-threatening.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“We are still looking for suspects. We are carrying out inquiries to trace those responsible.”

Police were unable to say whether they were hunting one person or multiple people in connection with the incident.

Officers were seen carrying out door-to-door inquiries on School Road in the aftermath, and there was a heavy police presence in the area as three force vans and four cars surrounded the property.

CID officers could be seen entering the property carrying evidence bags as officers stood guard at the front and back entrance to one of the flats.

They were visible on the first floor of the property as they carried out investigations.