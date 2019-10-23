Police launch investigation after vandals target Aberdeen buses

Police are investigating after vandals targeted Aberdeen buses.

The incident happened at around 9:40pm on Tuesday on Mastrick Road and involved a service 3 bus, with a window being broken.

A spokesman for First Bus said: “We can confirm that an incident took place last night involving a service 3 bus at 9.40pm on Mastrick Road that resulted in the vehicle sustaining a broken window.

“No one was injured and we’re assisting the police in their inquiries to trace those responsible.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A second bus is believed to have been vandalised on Lewis Road.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police in Aberdeen are investigating two incidents of bus windows being vandalised on 22 October.

“The first happened around 9.45pm on Lewis Road, while another took place at 9.50pm on Mastrick Road.”