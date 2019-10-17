Police launch investigation after thieves steal £9,000 of equipment from north-east equestrian centre

Police have launched an appeal after thieves stole equipment worth £9,000 from a north-east equestrian centre.

A total of 13 riding saddles were stolen from the Cabin Equestrian Centre in Keith Hall, Inverurie, overnight on Monday into Tuesday.

Ten black riding saddles, several with plastic toe cage coaching stirrups attached were taken, along with a 17ins black King jumper saddle, a 17 ½ins black leather KN dress saddle and a 17 ½ins black leather KN jump saddle.

Officers investigating the theft are appealing for the public’s assistance and anyone with any information to trace the saddles, or those responsible for their theft, is asked to come forward.

Police Constable Eilidh McCabe, of the Garioch Local Policing Team, said: “This theft has had a detrimental effect on the local business with a financial loss in the region of £9,000 for the equipment alone.

“We would appeal to any members of the public who may have been passing through the Keith Hall area late on Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday and who noticed any suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the area.

“Anyone who may have recently been offered items matching the description of the stolen equipment, or who knows where this may be now, should contact police as soon as possible.

“Anyone with any information that can help our inquiries is urged to contact 101 and quote incident number 1466 of 15 October. An anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”