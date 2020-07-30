Police launch investigation over theft and vandalism at former north-east hospital

Police are investigating vandalism and theft at the site of a derelict north-east hospital.

The incident occurred at the former Maud Hospital between Wednesday 8 July 2020 and Friday 24 July 2020. Approximately £600 worth of damage was caused.

PC Stephens from the Mintlaw Policing team said: “This site is currently derelict and awaiting redevelopment. There are signs, fencing and boarding up in and around the entire estate to keep members of the public out for their own safety.

“It is extremely dangerous to be entering these sites and potentially puts lives at risk for those going in and the emergency services responding to calls. I urge people to stay out of the site itself and for any witnesses or information that may assist with inquires to indentify those responsible for the damage and theft within.”

Contact police on 101 or report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number CF0169460720..