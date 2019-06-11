Police launch investigation into north-east garage blaze

Police are appealing for information in the wake of a fire which ripped through a north-east garage, forcing residents from their homes.

The blaze took hold in Ricardo’s Garage, Fraserburgh, at about midnight on Saturday.

Now officers are working to establish the facts surrounding the cause of the fire and have urged anyone who may have seen anything to come forward.

© Bob Stephen

It has not yet been established whether there are any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are carrying out inquiries into the incident and are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch with us by calling 101.”

The Evening Express previously reported how residents spent several hours out of their homes as fire crews battled to quell the flames and stop them from spreading.

Nobody was injured but footage posted on social media appeared to show a fireball leaping high into the air as the blaze took hold of the garage, which is located on Mid Street in Fraserburgh.

It was left severely damaged by the fire, with the wreckage of some cars still visible inside.

Residents described hearing “explosions” – believed to have been caused by gas cylinders inside the burning building.

Local councillor Doreen Mair said: “It is a huge relief that nobody was hurt.

“Thanks must go to the police and fire service for acting so quickly and putting the fire out.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter