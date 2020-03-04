Police launch investigation after woman and dog attacked in Aberdeen park

Police are investigating after a dog attacked a pensioner and her dog at an Aberdeen park.
Officers were called out to Hazlehead Park at about 3pm on Friday following the report of a dog attack on a 68-year-old woman and her dog and attended hospital afterwards.
Police are keen to trace the female owner of a Staffordshire terrier with a brown and black brindle coat which was believed to be involved.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2246 of 28 February.