Police launch investigation after woman assaulted and robbed in Aberdeen shop

An investigation has been launched after a woman was assaulted and robbed in an Aberdeen shop.

The 35-year-old shop assistant was working within L & M Stores, Hutcheon Street, at 3am this morning when a man entered the store, demanded money and threatened her with a blade and made off with her handbag.

Detective Sergeant Emma Low said: “This incident was very frightening for the woman, she was extremely shocked but unhurt.

“We are looking to trace a man who is described as wearing a grey tracksuit top, grey tracksuit trousers with a black stripe down the outside of the thigh, black beanie hat with small white logo on the front, white face mask and black gloves.

“Anyone with information that can assist our enquiry should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 387 of 2 July. Alternative you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”