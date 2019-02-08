Police launch investigation after window smashed at Aberdeen cafe

A police probe has been launched after the window of a cafe was smashed.

Police were called to the Tartan Pig on Hollybank Place in the city centre this morning at 12.15am.

A glass panel on the front door of the shop had been smashed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a vandalism this morning at an address in Aberdeen.”

A Facebook post by the cafe showed the extent of the damage caused, but confirmed that it would be open today.