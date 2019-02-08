Police launch investigation after window smashed at Aberdeen cafe

A police probe has been launched after the window of a cafe was smashed.
Police were called to the Tartan Pig on Hollybank Place in the city centre this morning at 12.15am.
A glass panel on the front door of the shop had been smashed.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a vandalism this morning at an address in Aberdeen.”
A Facebook post by the cafe showed the extent of the damage caused, but confirmed that it would be open today.
A sad day today! @thetartanpig was broken in to last night at around midnight the door as you can see was smashed up and…
Posted by The Tartan Pig coffee house on Thursday, 7 February 2019