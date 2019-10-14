Police launch investigation after vandals target north-east cathedral

Police have launched an appeal after vandals targeted a north-east cathedral.

A window at the historic Elgin Cathetral was smashed, and the surrounding frame was damaged, between 4pm on Friday and 8.40am on Saturday.

Police said repairs are likely to cost a significant amount.

Constable Brian Donaldson, from the Elgin Local Policing Team, said: “Mindless vandalism such as this creates misery for our communities.

“It is a shame that thoughtless individuals have caused this damage to the cathedral which is a prominent feature of Elgin bringing a number of visitors to the area.

“I am appealing for help in identifying those responsible and ask that if you have information which you think could help contact police on 101, quoting incident 1165 of October 12, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”