Police launch investigation after ‘unexplained’ death in Aberdeen house

Police have launched a probe after a man died suddenly in a house in Aberdeen.

Officers were called to the property on Stewart Park Place at around 11am yesterday after the 40-year-old passed away.

Inquiries into his death are ongoing, and it is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11.05am on Sunday, 7 June, officers in Aberdeen were called to reports of the sudden death of a 40-year-old man within a property on Stewart Park Place.

“Inquires to establish the circumstances surrounding the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained, are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor Lesley Dunbar said: “I’d like to offer my condolences too to the deceased’s family and friends at this sad time.

“Whatever the circumstances of a son or brother or uncle or nephew’s or friend’s passing, it’s always a sad time for family and friends as they come to terms with the loss of a loved one.

“Further difficulties are now also being experienced by families with funerals owing to changes with Covid-19, limiting the number of participants, to ensure safety.”