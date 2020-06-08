Police launch investigation after thieves break into sweet shop and beauty salon in north-east town

Police are investigating after thieves targeted two north-east businesses.
Thieves broke into the Bon Bon sweet shop in Peterhead’s Queen Street overnight and stole more than £100.
There was also a break-in at Room 7 beauty salon in the town’s Rose Street yesterday, with several items including hair tongs and hair dryers stolen.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries into both incidents are ongoing.
