News / Local

Police launch investigation after thieves break into sweet shop and beauty salon in north-east town

by Zoe Phillips
08/06/2020, 4:15 pm
Police are investigating after thieves targeted two north-east businesses.

Thieves broke into the Bon Bon sweet shop in Peterhead’s Queen Street overnight and stole more than £100.

There was also a break-in at Room 7 beauty salon in the town’s Rose Street yesterday, with several items including hair tongs and hair dryers stolen.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said inquiries into both incidents are ongoing.

 