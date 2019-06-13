Police launch investigation after thieves break into north-east home

Police have launched a probe after a house was broken into in the north-east.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident at a rural property near Drumoak.

Jewellery, clothing and electrical items worth a low four-figure sum were taken from the property.

Inquiry officer Detective Constable Ryan Anderson said: “It is understandably an upsetting time for the home owners and a thorough investigation is ongoing to trace those responsible.

“We are appealing for anyone who might have any information or who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in the area on Saturday, 8 June, or the days running up to this to phone police on 101 using reference number CF0143190619.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“I would also urge anyone who has been offered items for sale and may have concern as to where they have come from to contact police. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

“This appears to have been an isolated incident but we would encourage homeowners to remain vigilant and report anything out of the ordinary to police.”