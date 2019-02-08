Friday, February 8th 2019 Show Links
Police launch investigation after thieves break into Aberdeen cafe and steal cash

by Craig Paton
08/02/2019, 8:04 am Updated: 08/02/2019, 9:22 am
Vandals smashed the glass panel of the Tartan Pig‘s door
A police probe has been launched after tips were stolen from an Aberdeen cafe.

Police were called to the Tartan Pig on Hollybank Place at 11.40pm last night.

A glass panel on the front door of the shop had been smashed.

Police confirmed that a “mid-three-figure sum” had been taken from the premises, which is believed to be cash left for staff by generous customers.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a vandalism at an address in Aberdeen.”

A Facebook post by the cafe showed the extent of the damage caused, but confirmed that it would be open today.

A sad day today! @thetartanpig was broken in to last night at around midnight the door as you can see was smashed up and…

Posted by The Tartan Pig coffee house on Thursday, 7 February 2019

