Police launch investigation after thieves break into Aberdeen cafe and steal cash

A police probe has been launched after tips were stolen from an Aberdeen cafe.
Police were called to the Tartan Pig on Hollybank Place at 11.40pm last night.
A glass panel on the front door of the shop had been smashed.
Police confirmed that a “mid-three-figure sum” had been taken from the premises, which is believed to be cash left for staff by generous customers.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a vandalism at an address in Aberdeen.”
A Facebook post by the cafe showed the extent of the damage caused, but confirmed that it would be open today.
A sad day today! @thetartanpig was broken in to last night at around midnight the door as you can see was smashed up and…
Posted by The Tartan Pig coffee house on Thursday, 7 February 2019