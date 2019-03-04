Police launch investigation after stolen vehicle set alight in north-east

A police investigation has been launched after a stolen vehicle was set alight near a north-east town.

A fire appliance was called to the scene, on the A981 south of Fraserburgh after the black Land Rover Discovery was reported to be “well alight”.

The crew, which was sent from Fraserburgh, arrived on scene after the call at 6.25am on Saturday.Two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and foam were used to put the fire out.

Police officers were unable to say at the time if there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding the blaze.

However, it was confirmed to the Evening Express yesterday that the car had been stolen from an area of the town.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “The car was taken from the Fraserburgh area, and was found burned out just outside the town.

“There were no persons injured in the fire, and no one was found with the car at the time the emergency services arrived.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible, and the investigation is well in hand.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We arrived on scene, using two breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and foam, extinguishing the fire at 6.45am.

“We left the scene at around 7am.”